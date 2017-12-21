Beauty and the Beasts: Why terrorists target history
20 Dec. 2017Taking in interviews ranging from the head of UNESCO through to an Afghan smuggler, this documentary looks at the trail of destruction left by terrorist groups in our cultural heritage. It investigates how they both ban it but yet use it to fund their activities.
Zapad 2017 and Euro-Atlantic security
14 Dec. 2017The increasing size and complexity of Russia’s annual strategic and snap exercises, in particular the Western-oriented ZAPAD series, underscores the need for Allies to ensure full and timely implementation of the strengthened deterrence and defence measures.
Combating Conflict-Related Sexual Violence
26 Oct. 2017To mark the 17th anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, two experts look at how far we have come in the fight to eradicate sexual violence in conflict and at how NATO operations can be supported to enhance these efforts.
Adapting NATO intelligence in support of ''One NATO''
08 Sep. 2017NATO stood up its new Joint Intelligence and Security Division earlier this year, headed up by Arndt Freytag von Loringhoven. He explains why this is the most significant reform in the history of Allied intelligence.
Autonomous military drones: no longer science fiction
28 Jul. 2017The possibility of life-or-death decisions someday being taken by machines not under the direct control of humans needs to be taken seriously. Three Norwegian experts take a look at advances in this technology, and at the legal and ethical issues raised.
Tackling the surge of returning foreign fighters
14 Jul. 2017Reflecting public threat perceptions, ‘hard approaches’ towards foreign fighter returnees, emphasising prosecution and long prison sentences, remain popular. But Alastair Reed and Johanna Pohl of the International Center for Counter Terrorism in The Hague argue that such approaches fail to address the entirety of the problem and need to be augmented by ‘soft’ approaches that focus on prevention and rehabilitation.
Hybrid influence – lessons from Finland
28 Jun. 2017Finland has a long history of being a small state living next to a huge and increasingly assertive neighbour, Russia. Two Finnish experts share some of the lessons Finland has learned in recent years.
NATO-Russia relations
13 Jun. 2017Radoslava Stefanova, Head of NATO’s Russia and Ukraine Relations Section, looks back with regret to the honeymoon days of NATO-Russia relations and asks what options remain in the aftermath of Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and continued aggression on Ukraine.
A personal take on NATO-Russia relations
13 Jun. 2017Fifteen years after the NATO-Russia Council was established, Radoslava Stefanova, Head of NATO’s Russia and Ukraine Relations Section, looks back in disappointment at how the high hopes for the NATO-Russia partnership have been dashed.
The Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: reasons for skepticism
19 May. 2017Current efforts to ban nuclear weapons will be ineffective and risk undermining the non-proliferation regime, which could have dangerous consequences – Michael Rühle of NATO’s Emerging Security Challenges Division explains.
Russian intelligence is at (political) war
12 May. 2017It would be a mistake to see the Russian security and intelligence services as analogues of those of the West. Mark Galeotti, a senior researcher at the Institute of International Relations Prague stresses that ''in terms of their missions, interactions and mindsets, they are on a wartime footing.''
Sharing the burden of keeping Europe whole, free and at peace
05 May. 2017Measuring fair burden-sharing is more complicated than it seems,” says Alexander Mattelaer of the Egmont Institute. He takes a closer look at this issue, which is a hot topic of debate in the run up to the meeting of Allied leaders on 25 May in Brussels.
Ukraine three years on: a basis for optimism
10 Mar. 2017Three years after the appearance of ‘little green men’ – a prelude to Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea and its so-called hybrid war in the Donbas – James Sherr of Chatham House looks at the issues at stake and the challenges ahead.