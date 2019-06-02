Secretary General praises Albania’s commitment to NATO, calls for political dialogue

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Tirana on Sunday (2 June 2019) for talks with Albania’s leadership. Welcoming Albania’s ten years of membership in the Alliance, Mr. Stoltenberg praised the nation for contributing troops to NATO’s missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan, and to NATO’s multinational battlegroup in Latvia. He paid tribute to the two Albanian soldiers who recently lost their lives in a tragic accident in Latvia.

“Through hard work and dedication, Albania is setting an example in promoting peace and stability in the Western Balkans,” he said. The Secretary General hailed the European Commission’s recent recommendation to open EU accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia stressing: “it is important that this progress continues”. He called on all political actors to “resolve differences through dialogue and established political processes, and to show the political consensus necessary for continued Euro-Atlantic integration.”

Click here for the transcript of the press conference.